GTA 6: Why release date was delayed officially revealed by Take-Two

Take-Two, the company that owns Rockstar Games, has officially revealed why GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to May 26 2026.

Ahead of an earnings call, a comment from Take-Two said: "The ambition and complexity of GTA 6 is greater than any previous Rockstar title and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players' expectations."

It seems the game has been delayed because of just how detailed it is and Rockstar did not want to rush it or cut anything out, with Take-Two confirming the game will be the studio's biggest ever title too.

But in an interview with IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick seems confident the new release date will be hit.

"Delays pain me - how could they not?" he said. "The most important thing to do is to support your teams in their search for perfection.



"I think historically when we set a specific date, generally speaking, we've been very good about reaching it."

Take-Two has revealed why GTA 6 was delayed / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6, along with loads of screenshots, new artwork, a website overhaul and more, on May 6.

The studio claimed it became the most viewed video launch of all time with 475 million views racked up across all platforms.

This all came after Rockstar Games announced on May 2 the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

