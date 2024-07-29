GTA 6: Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date?

GTA 6 fans are clamouring for any grain of information they can find out about the upcoming title and Rockstar Games may have dropped a hint at when the second trailer might come out.



GTA 6 is fast becoming the most highly-anticipated game in history and Rockstar could have shared an Easter egg in an update for GTA Online.



In the update, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt.

But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer.

Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter.

On the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'.

That has led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4.

It must be said this is speculation at this stage and Rockstar has not confirmed anything.

All that's come from official channels was confirmation at the end of 2023 Rockstar is working on GTA 6along with a first trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone) which revealed a release window of 2025.

Take-Two, an American holding company that owns Rockstar and 2K, narrowed that down during an earnings call in May by saying the game will be released in Autumn 2025 but that's been it so far.

Take-Two is holding another earnings call on August 8 and fans are hoping this will lead to another update of some sort on GTA 6.

