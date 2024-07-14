It was released in December 2023, breaking all sorts of YouTube records – and now Rockstar Games' trailer for GTA 6 has just hit a major landmark on the video-sharing platform.

Just over seven months on from its release, the trailer has broken the 200m views mark on YouTube alone.

When it dropped, it broke all sorts of YouTube records then, including the most amount of views for a video that wasn't a music video in the first 24 hours it was posted with 96m.

It's been viewed over and over again by fans and picked apart by those trying to find any clues Rockstar may have hidden away to reveal more details and features about the upcoming game.

GTA 6 is the video game everyone is waiting for and it's safe to say it's the most anticipated game of all time.

This comes not long after Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two confirmed its next quarterly earnings call will be on August 8.

This has heightened GTA 6 hype again after a stale couple of months or so with the last official announcement on the game coming from a Take-Two earnings call in May when it narrowed the release window of the game down to Autumn 2025.

The latest earnings call has fuelled speculation there could be a second trailer on the way and others are saying there could be screenshots.

Let's not forget Rockstar added placeholders for four images on the GTA 6 section of its website under a heading called 'screens' before it was quickly reverted.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in the run-up to a Take-Two earnings call in 2017.

