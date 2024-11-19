GTA 6: Why are fans saying a second trailer will release on November 22?

Fans are desperate for any nugget of new information about GTA 6 and they've come up with a theory that a second trailer will release on November 22.

That's because there's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar Games' next announcement about GTA 6.

To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online.

Stay with me on this, it's pretty out there...

In September 2023, Rockstar posted an update for GTA Online which included a Waning Gibbous moon.

On December 1 2023, when there was a Waning Gibbous moon, Rockstar revealed the date and time the GTA 6 trailer would drop, with the trailer the only thing we've seen from the studio at all so far.

Because of this, there are a number of people that believe in the 'moon theory' and that Rockstar uses it as a way to tease big announcements.

It's come up again because in a GTA Online update posted by Rockstar on November 1, a Waning Gibbous moon was used in a featured image, as seen below.

The next Waning Gibbous that will appear in real life comes on November 22 which is why fans think there will be a second trailer on that day.



Others have pointed out that the character in the featured image is sitting on a car and striking a similar pose to that of Jason in artwork for GTA 6.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.