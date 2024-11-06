GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn 2025, according to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, which will be music to the ears of fans around the world.



Ahead of a quarterly earnings call for Take-Two, scheduled to take place on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT, the company shared documents which included the latest details on when the company is planning for the most highly-anticipated game of all time to release.

Rockstar Games announced when the trailer dropped for GTA 6 in December 2023 that the game would release in 2025.

Ahead of an earnings call in May, that was narrowed down by Take-Two to Autumn 2025 and that release remained on track during an August update.

And the release window of Autumn 2025 still remains in tact ahead of the latest earnings call.

A release said: "With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 - including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country - we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal 2026 refers to the financial year that starts in April 2025 and ends in March 2026.

Before the call, fans were hoping there would be news of a second trailer, screenshots or even gameplay footage but at the very least, there would be an official update on the game's release window which proved to be the case.

GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

