Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions pre-order trailer divides fan opinion

A pre-order trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has landed and despite the huge success of the recent Hogwarts Legacy game and previous Quidditch titles, it's surprisingly been met with a mixed reaction.

Warner Bros' studio Portkey Games, which has developed Harry Potter titles since Hogwarts Legacy released in 2022, confirmed the upcoming Quidditch game is releasing on September 3.

Pre-orders have gone live for it on Xbox Series X / S and PC through the game's official website. The game will also be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The trailer was posted by X / Twitter account @CultureCrave and the trailer has got millions of views through this post.

But the reaction to the trailer has been very mixed - some can't wait to play it as they were huge fans of the 2003 Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup title on PS2, Xbox, Nintendo Gamecube and other platforms, whereas others have berated it by saying it looks like it's from that era and should have been added as DLC for Hogwarts Legacy.

One user said it's "great news" for fans of the 2003 title.

Another said it "looks like a**".

One user said the PS2 game was "incredible" and they're "looking forward to this".

Another said it should have been a part of Hogwarts Legacy.

One user said "this will be the game that finally makes me care about esports".

But another said "it's too little too late" and that Quidditch "would have become an esport" if it was "released 20 years ago".

One said: "Y’all can get the hell on with all that negativity."

But another shared a meme after realising it's a standalone game and not part of Hogwarts Legacy.

Another said: "Looks like it was made for the Nintendo DS. Major L."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.