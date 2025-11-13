Horizon Steel Frontiers MMORPG announced - but gamers are completely divided

Horizon Steel Frontiers has just been announced. It's an upcoming game set in the renowned Horizon universe that was created by Guerrilla Games - but gamers seem to be completely divided about it.



Horizon Steel Frontiers is a MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) that's releasing on PC and mobile. Two trailers have been released as part of the announcement, one of developers talking about the game and another showing gameplay.



Instead of players controlling main protagonist Aloy, they will be able to create their own character and explore a new world in Horizon that's set in the land of machine hunters known as the Deadlands.

Looking at the trailers, it seems inspiration has been taken from the Monster Hunter series when taking combat into account through how attacking, dodging and parrying works, especially as the controller character is seen with a huge sword. Wounds can be attacked and opened for bigger damage too.

It was revealed by developer NCSOFT - but gamers are completely divided about it online.

In the Horizon Subreddit, fans are not having it at all.

One said: "I really hate the 'giant sword makes huge slashes' aesthetic. It looks so out of place in Horizon."

A second commented: "The first two Horizon games are among my favourite games of all-time. But I don't have any desire to play a mobile game. The only mobile game I play on my phone is solitaire. I have three gaming consoles and multiple gaming PCs. Why the f*** would I play a game on my phone? Guess I'm skipping this one."

"Once they said mobile... I was out," a third agreed.

A fourth joked: "Monster Hunters: Horizon."

And a fifth said: "More mobile trash, another big middle finger to the people that embraced the franchise and made it a success."

However interestingly in the Games Subreddit, a lot of gamers think it looks promising.

One said: "I cringed when I heard the genre and platforms but the actual gameplay looks just like Monster Hunter, even the animations look like it's 'inspired'. From a trailer alone, it's better than expected."

A second commented: "It's quite amazing that it looks like Horizon (as it should) but also has that Korean MMO look. Looks fun. Though I'm not exactly into Monster Hunter style gameplay if that's what this ends up being."

"Am I crazy or does it look kinda good?" a third asked. "Not sure how this whole thing will run on mobile and low end PCs though..."

A fourth agreed: "Looks fun."

And a fifth commented: "It's crazy to me that it's almost 2026 and we still have people acting surprised at seeing mobile games looking good. We are way past the age of Angry Birds and not everything is a gacha like Genshin."

