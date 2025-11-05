An official Nintendo Store app has finally been released on mobile outside of Japan on iOS and Android and there's one key feature gamers can't get enough of.

The app lets players shop games, accessories and more on their phone and it's now available in most major regions apart from Australia and New Zealand.

It can also be used to redeem My Nintendo points, get notifications about games on Wish Lists that have gone on sale and even check in at official Nintendo stores and events.

But the one feature in particular gamers can't get enough of is the ability to look at detailed play data.

While Nintendo Switch gives an overall estimate, the app allows players to look at every play session they've had with a game.

If players link their Nintendo Network ID, they can also look at their history from the Wii-U and 3DS but the activity only goes up until February 2020 and these platforms are not as detailed as time spent on Switch and Switch 2 games.

Nevertheless, this feature is the one that is going down a storm on social media and has got a lot of people talking on a post in the Nintendo Switch Subreddit.

One said: "The play activity, omg. They brought back the full fledged 3DS activity log and it retroactively applies to everything going back to 3DS launch, covering Wii-U, Switch and Switch 2 as part of this app Like I can literally see the eight-and-a-half hours I played of Breath of the Wild on launch day in this thing lol. What a fantastic app and that's not even talking about finally having a good, dedicated eShop app at last."

A second agreed: "This is such a better way to purchase games. I'm surprised it has taken this long."

"Finally!" a third exclaimed. "Wish it was combined with the Switch app but this is a start. Play activity feature is nice though, crazy to see I put over 300 hours into Pokemon X back in the day."

A fourth commented: "Wow, they're finally letting us view the play activity in more detail. I miss the 3DS and Wii-U activity logs. Why is this not a feature on the system itself?"

And a fifth said: "This is nice but I wish we had this app much earlier, considering how poorly the eShop runs on the Switch. With Switch 2 it's not [that] big of a deal, though notifications for Wish Listed games on sale are going to be useful."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.