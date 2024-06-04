First-person shooter that's 'like Toy Story' goes viral again after Xbox release

A shooter that's 'like Toy Story' developed by an indie studio is going viral again after its release on Xbox.

Hypercharge: Unboxed sees players take control of an action figure in a number of different locations, such as domestic or retail environments like toy shop aisles or gardens, and it can be played in first or third-person views.



The main objective is to defend a base from other threats, including other players, and it includes modes where players can play against each other.

The game was developed by Digital Cybercherries and first released for Windows on Steam Early Access in 2017 with a full release on Nintendo Switch and Windows in 2020.

The game has been recently released on Xbox Series X/S and it's going viral again, reportedly selling "40,000 copies in its first four days" on the store.

The shooter features a wave-based mode with story campaign as well as classic player versus player (PvP) modes for up to eight players.

The game has widely been described as a "Toy Story inspired shooter" with some YouTubers describing it as a straight up "Toy Story FPS (first-person shooter)".

Hypercharge: Unboxed won first place in IndieDB's Players Choice Indie of the Year and Editor's Choice Award in 2020 - Steam also highlighted it in its 'Best of 2020' looking back at the top releases of that year.



At Brazil's Independent Games Festival and the GWB Game Awards, the game also scooped the Best Multiplayer award.

Hypercharge: Unboxed was also a finalist at the TIGA Games Industry Awards Best Casual Game category in 2022.

A PlayStation release is reported to be targeted before the end of 2024.

