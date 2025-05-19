The Last of Us actor teases Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet details

The actor who plays one of the main characters in The Last of Us: Part II has teased a role in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Stephen A. Chang plays Jesse in The Last of Us: Part II and in an interview with Dexerto, mentioned he will also be featuring in Naughty Dog's latest IP.

At this stage in Intergalactic's development, he said details are scarce, even for him even though he's in the game.

Chang said: "Last week, I started doing some work for the next Naughty Dog game. What I know about it is probably as much as you guys, which I think is intentional.

"This was how The Last of Us: Part II was filmed as well. You'd film in sections. You'd get pieces of the script. Sometimes it's not even chronological."

Dexerto reports he "beamed with confidence" when talking about the few details he does know though, teasing "it's going to be the next big thing".



Stephen A. Chang plays Jesse in The Last of Us: Part II / Naughty Dog, PlayStation

Tati Gabrielle will play Jordan A. Mun, the main protagonist in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, who also plays Nora in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us.

The game was revealed to the world at The Game Awards in December 2024 with a four-and-a-half minute cinematic trailer.

The bio for the game said: "Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria - a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.

"In fact, anyone who's flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

It seems to be a game influenced by the 80s with a lot of sci-fi visuals.

When announcing the game, Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann said in a statement: "This game is shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet.

"This game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog's history."

No release date or further information has been given yet and as it's Naughty Dog, a PlayStation studio, the game will release on PS5 or perhaps even PS6 and then likely PC at some point in the future.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Young Mazino laughs off dropping a The Last of Us spoiler on The Tonight Show and five ways that horrific and divisive scene in The Last of Us Season Two differs from the game.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.