Naughty Dog revealed its new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at The Game Awards 2024.

It's the PlayStation studio's first new IP in more than 10 years and the first new game it is working on since the divisive The Last of Us: Part IIreleased in 2020.

Naughty Dog's portfolio also includes Crash Bandicoot, Jak & Daxter and Uncharted.

Here's everything we know so far about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Jordan A. Mun is the main character in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet / Naughty Dog

What has been announced about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

The game was revealed to the world at The Game Awards with a four-and-a-half minute cinematic trailer.

The bio for the game said: "Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria - a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.

"In fact, anyone who's flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

It seems to be a game influenced by the 80s with a lot of sci-fi visuals.

When announcing the game, Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann said in a statement: "This game is shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet.

"This game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog's history."

Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be scoring the game.

When is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date?

No release date has yet been given for the game.

What can I play Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet on?

As Naughty Dog is a PlayStation studio, the game will most likely release exclusively on PS5 and then on PC at some point in the future.

