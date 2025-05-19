Young Mazino laughs off dropping 'The Last Of Us' spoiler on 'The Tonight Show'

Warning: Contains spoilers for The Last of Us.

Young Mazino awkwardly laughed off dropping a spoiler for hit show The Last Of Us on the Jimmy Fallon Show recently after a fan gasped in the audience.

Mazino, who plays Jesse on the HBO series, was explaining the set up of the plot to the latest episode and dropped a major character spoiler for those who haven't yet managed to watch the series.

Jimmy Fallon teased the actor saying, "Guess we don't have to watch last weeks episode... nice to see ya bud!"

The actor asked for forgiveness saying he's new to this.

