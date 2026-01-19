Marathon release date and pre-order trailer officially revealed by Bungie

The release date and pre-order trailer for Bungie's upcoming first-person extraction shooter Marathon have been officially revealed.

The developer has confirmed the game's release date is 5 March along with a brand new pre-order trailer which shows new gameplay and cinematics, along with release date, pre-order and deluxe edition details.

The trailer confirms pre-orders are live and the deluxe edition gives players the "Midnight Decay bundle and more" along with two weapon skins.

A separate trailer confirmed there is a limited Collector's Edition too, which features a 1/6-scale statue of the Thief Runner Shell.

This was posted in the Games Subreddit and gamers have mixed thoughts at present.

One said: "As someone who played in a playtest, I'm definitely excited for it. I think this game will be for extraction shooters what Apex was for Battle Royales. It's not going to be the most popular in the genre but I can definitely see a world where it attracts a fanbase from being the only real fast-paced competitive one on the market."

"I'm so stoked man," another agreed. "As someone who has thousands of hours in both Destiny and Escape From Tarkov, I feel like it was made for me. I get if others aren't stoked but the visual style and gameplay from the latest playtest was unreal. I had so much fun."

A third commented: "I really hope I get some enjoyment out of this despite my general distaste for extraction shooters because I lovvvvvvve the way it looks."

And a fourth said: "Hopefully for them the additional months of delay were productive. I'm not gonna lie, the gameplay doesn't really inspire me, I don't even know if I'm interested in it at this point but the art direction is absolutely incredible. But the atmosphere you get from that trailer didn't translate in the moment to moment gameplay in my experience."

Bungie is the studio behind the Halo franchise and Destiny games, which was bought by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2022 and now comes under PlayStation Studios.



The game was first revealed earlier in 2025 and had a September release date before Bungie pushed it back to March 2026, citing more time to further refine and test the game as the reasons why.

Marathon releases on 5 March on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at $39.99 / £34.99.



