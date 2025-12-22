More than 20 minutes of gameplay from the recent playtests for Bungie's Marathon appears to have been spotted online and reposted on social media with gamers scrapping about it in the comments.

Marathon is an upcoming first-person extraction shooter from gaming studio Bungie, the developers behind the Halo franchise and Destiny games, which was bought by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2022 and now comes under PlayStation Studios.



The game was first revealed earlier in 2025 and had a September release date before Bungie pushed it back for 2026, citing more time to further refine and test the game as the reasons why.

Recently, Bungie confirmed the game will release in March 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with a target price of $39.99 / £34.99.

There will be microtransactions within the game but Bungie has confirmed there will be no pay-to-win mechanics, all players will have access to gameplay updates when they become available and there will be an additional reward pass with no time limit on it.

Bungie is releasing in March 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Further tests of Marathon have taken place in the past couple of months with a number of leaked videos posted online appearing to show gameplay and what players can expect.

A number of these seem to have been taken down already but some have recently been found on Bilibili, which is known as a Chinese version of YouTube, and have been reposted on Reddit.

These videos appear to show a total of more than 20 minutes of Marathon gameplay and include PvP (player versus player), a look at some of the weapons, the introductory mission and a room puzzle.

In the comments section on a Reddit thread, gamers have been scrapping about their thoughts towards it. It's safe to say the general consensus remains mixed at present.

More than 20 minutes of Marathon gameplay has been leaked online

One said: "I don't think it's going to flop like Concord but I can see it ending up like Anthem. It likely isn't going to appeal to anyone outside a hardcore PvP audience."

A second commented: "Invisibility in an extraction shooter? That’s a big no for me."

"TTK (time to kill) is so f****** fast, none of the PvP encounters had any shooting back," noted a third. "Literally who shoots first / who sees who first results in a win."

But a fourth said: "Idk man, it looks quite a bit better to me? Enough to get me interested at least."

A fifth agreed: "Unlike the endlessly negative Reddit hivemind, I'm actually looking forward to this game. The last playtest felt great."

And a sixth commented: "This game got a lot of bandwagon hate but tbh it's currently my most anticipated multiplayer game of 2026 from what I've seen."

Bungie has not confirmed these videos show Marathon gameplay and as they're not official, take it all with a pinch of salt until anything is announced or shared by the studio.

