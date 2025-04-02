Mario Kart World trailer on Nintendo Switch 2 reveals massive risk

Mario Kart World was the very first game to be officially revealed for the Nintendo Switch 2 and a reveal trailer showed off a massive risk.



Mario Kart World is the latest entry into the iconic Mario Kart series and it will launch as a Switch 2 exclusive alongside the console on June 5.



A reveal trailer showed 24 cars racing around various different circuits both new and old, including DK Pass. Racers will be able to ride on rails for boosts and it seems there's a new power-up that seems tailored for individual characters.

Kart races are held in various regions across the globe with atmospheres changing depending upon the time of day and weather conditions.

However there seems to be a brand new element to Mario Kart World that has never been seen in the series before.

It appears Mario Kart World will be open world and have areas that can be explored, with players having to actually drive between circuits before racing on them.

These circuits can be driven around through a free roam mode where players can work out where shortcuts and hidden areas are.

Breaking away from a tried and tested formula is always a risk, especially considering how popular the Mario Kart series is, but it seemingly offers a new experience for the franchise and feels more like a Forza Horizon, Need for Speed or Burnout game through a focus on exploration and variety of events.

Grand Prix returns with four courses in each but as previously mentioned, players have to drive to each circuit in between each race.

There's Knockout Tour where players race from one corner of the in-game world to the other with loads of checkpoints along the way. It's like an elimination, last man standing mode.

There's an upcoming Mario Kart Direct on April 17 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST with more information about the game being revealed then.

Mario Kart World gameplay will be shown at one of Nintendo Treehouse's livestreams in the coming days too.



Nintendo Treehouse is a product development division at Nintendo of America and it's hosting two livestreams on April 3 and April 4, both of which are a few hours in length, with each starting at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

They will show off a deep dive into gameplay from Switch 2 titles revealed during the Direct event.

