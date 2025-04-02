Nintendo is revealing more exciting details about the upcoming Switch 2 console with an hour-long live Direct event.

The Japanese gaming company officially revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

At the time, Nintendo said no more details would be shared until the Direct event on April 2 - and it's finally here.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

What will be announced?

Ahead of the Direct event, in its last tease, Nintendo showed off the much speculated C button underneath the home button on the right Joy-Con along with what seems to be its sound.

Nintendo has been very coy on what it will announce so at the moment, everything is on the table, including a release date, price, games it will launch with and an in-depth look at what's new compared to its predecessor.

Nintendo made it very clear during last week's Direct event that that one was purely about new games coming out on the Switch but some of those shown off, such as Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4, could feature again here on the newer hardware.

A new Mario Kart game was seemingly teased during the official reveal so there could be news about that too, perhaps launching with the console.

In terms of new console features, there could be more of a look at how the Switch 2's Joy-Cons will work as controllers that act like a computer mouse as well as details over its technical specs, such as what resolution its output will be (in other words if it will run in 4K or HD).

Looking at the Switch 2 price, a recent Bloomberg report cited a number of analysts that all claimed the Switch 2 will cost at least $400, including Dr Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, Yijia Zhai of UBS and Robin Zhu of Sanford C Bernstein.



While Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda thinks it will cost even more than that at $499, all analysts agree the console will sell well.

Zhu believes the console will release in June and Toto said as well as new Mario, Pokemon and Metroid Prime titles, "there will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty".

None of this has been officially confirmed by Nintendo.