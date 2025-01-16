Did a new Mario Kart game just get revealed on Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo has just revealed a first official look at the Switch 2 console and included was a snippet of what may have been a glimpse of a brand new Mario Kart game.

Mario Kart 8 is the most recent full entry in the series which released in 2014.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released for the Switch in 2017 and there has since been DLC that has come out for it with loads of new tracks.

And now it seems a new Mario Kart title could be on the way.

Mario Kart 9 has been speculated previously and the Switch 2 reveal video shows a track called 'Mario Bros Circuit'; this has not featured in any previous entry.

It also has 24 starting grid slots, seemingly suggesting there could be races with up to 24 participants.

A new Mario Kart game has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

A Mario Kart circuit called 'Mario Bros Circuit' was shown in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer; this circuit has not featured in any previous titles / Image from Nintendo

The release video shows the current Switch console morph into the Switch 2 and it confirms features that were previously leaked.

Two USB-C ports are shown on the top and bottom of the console, along with a kickstand that runs the full length of it.

Bigger Joy-Cons are shown in black with colour detailing on the rail and behind the sticks; it seems the shoulder buttons on these are bigger too and there is indeed an optical sensor with the controllers shown being used in the way a computer mouse would later in the video.

It appears they will connect magnetically and there is a connector with pins in the middle of the Joy-Con rails.

The screen of the Switch 2 is much bigger than its predecessor and it goes much further towards the edges.

The logo is the same as the previous Switch one but with a number two added next to the Joy-Cons.

The dock is shown too and is similar to the current one but with more rounded edges and more of the top of the screen is visible when the console is docked.

Details of the console's backwards compatibility were confirmed too - Switch games will be playable on the console, including physical cartridges.

A Nintendo Direct event has been confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown.

A release window of 2025 was given.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.