The best 100 video games of all time

What is the best video game of all time? It's a question that's often asked and debated yet, frankly, there isn't really a right or wrong answer.

Everyone has different opinions and tastes - some games that have brilliant reviews and are hugely successful commercially just don't click with some people. On the other hand, some games that were panned and flopped in terms of sales are among some people's favourites.

But attempting to take everything into consideration, indy100 has compiled a huge list of what we believe are the best games ever. This is all just a bit of fun so don't take anything to heart if one of your favourites has been missed out, or isn't as high as you think it should be!

Without further ado, these are the top 100 video games of all time according to indy100.

100. FIFA 12

- YouTube www.youtube.com

We might get a bit of flak for kicking off a list of the top 100 video games of all time with a FIFA entry (don't worry, it's the only one on this list) but indy100 remembers when FIFA was at the peak of its powers. FIFA 12 offered a huge change in gameplay with a revamped defending system and is one of the biggest leaps forward the annual football title ever had over its predecessor. It took a while to get used to, but that was to its credit, as it was incredibly addictive and you were always looking to secure those all important bragging rights.

99. Football Manager 2010

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Football Manager games are great and usually feature just small improvements and tweaks each time, but it's safe to say Football Manager 2010 delivered the biggest obvious leap forward in terms of player experience. It undoubtedly looks so much better than those that came before it and had a much-improved transfer system.



98. Wii Sports

- YouTube www.youtube.com

We'd argue there's been no game, before or since, which was more accessible or opened up gaming for more people. It was the ultimate game to bust out at a party in the 00s, and there'll always be a place in our hearts for Wii Sports.

97. Colin McRae Rally

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The best standalone rally game of all time? Say hello to Colin McRae Rally. It came out when rallying was hugely popular in the late 90s and fronted by one of the most fearless rally drivers of all time. Its handling model is truly exceptional and each rally poses such a different challenge. It is incredibly difficult towards the end but there's no better than feeling than going through a championship in this game unbeaten.

96. Battlefield 3

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Battlefield games are much more realistic than Call of Duty titles, blending an arcade style with a sense of realism. Although we think Battlefield 3 is the peak of Battlefield through its excellent maps and gunplay. The campaign was ok, but the multiplayer mode is among the very best there has ever been in first-person shooters.



95. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This is the most recent entry into the Ratchet & Clank series but tells a brilliantly emotional story that also captures comedic moments. It looks visually stunning and the level design is exceptional. A true standout in a long-running series.

94. Tekken 5

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Tekken 5 is a brilliant fighting game. When it released in 2004, it had brilliant graphics, and excellent customisation options, along with one of the best stories in the series. And as for the gameplay... That's pretty incredible, too.



93. Spyro the Dragon

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Is Spyro perhaps the most underrated gaming protagonist of the last 30 years? The world-building in the 1998 original game was fantastic, the levels always looked amazing and sound design was superb. One of the most original and, essentially, fun games of its type ever made.

92. Guitar Hero

- YouTube www.youtube.com

We all knew that one person who could get a perfect score on the ridiculously hard 'Through the Fire and Flames' by DragonForce on Guitar Hero III - but the original was so groundbreaking. Players could play along to their favourite tunes and it even propelled many to learn the instrument in real life. It's quite simply just a lot of fun, even for those that aren't even into rock music.

91. GoldenEye 007

- YouTube www.youtube.com

GoldenEye 007 is the defining Nintendo 64 game of the 90s to many people, including us. It had everything: compelling gameplay, a score that went unbelievably hard, incredible cheat codes and unforgettable weapons like the Golden Gun and the Moonraker Laser. Take us back.

90. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The game that propelled Call of Duty into the stratosphere, Modern Warfare from 2007 was really the first complete package in the series. It has a strong campaign, brilliant multiplayer and a fantastic setting. It truly defined one of the most successful video game series of all time for years to come.

89. Destiny 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Destiny 2 is an incredibly fun and well developed first-person shooter that's also an online role-playing game. It's fun and easy to play and sink countless hours into. The gunplay is very, very good and the content on offer is incredibly varied.

88. Devil May Cry 5

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What an incredible action game Devil May Cry 5 is. It's absolutely breathless and while the weapons and unique fighting styles take a bit of getting used to, nailing combos is incredibly satisfying. The detail in this game is incredible too with a thrilling soundtrack to boot.

87. Gran Turismo 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Gran Turismo 2 built on what the original did so well with even more cars and circuits. The cars were a bit easier to drive and it debuted rallying in the series, although it wasn't quite as good as it could have been - it would have placed much higher if it was. But as for the Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak...



86. Forza Horizon 4

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There are so many great Forza Horizon games as each gives the player a new world to drive around in and race through. But Forza Horizon 4 is the best with its fantastically realised British setting, a huge selection of cars and a brilliant selection of races in all modes.

85. Borderlands 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The iconic looter shooter series was truly at its best when Borderlands 2 released in 2012. The story is great yet silly without being cringey, the gameplay loop is so satisfying of taking out enemies and finding better gear through the world, and the quests are fun and varied too.

84. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Modern Warfare 2 Worldwide Reveal Trailer (Official HD) www.youtube.com

The best Call of Duty game ever made? We certainly think so. Name a more peak gaming experience than the online multiplayer lobbies going off while players were waiting for Rust or Terminal to load in Team Deathmatch. The campaign is the best in the series too.

83. Left 4 Dead 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The no-nonsense zombie slaying first-person shooter was incredibly satisfying to play through, especially when partnering up with a buddy in co-op mode.

82. Spyro: Year of the Dragon

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The third entry in the original Spyro series, Year of the Dragon saw the introduction of new playable characters such as Sheila, Sgt Byrd, Bentley and Agent 9 and also more skills for Spyro, such as those brilliant skateboarding levels.

81. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Uncharted 3 refined the gameplay of its predecessor and delivered another great globetrotting story with bigger puzzles than ever before in the series. It featured a huge twist early on and its online mode was pretty good too.



