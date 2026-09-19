Marvel's Wolverine 'fart gas' nerfed - but everyone spots same issue

Marvel's Wolverine developers at Insomniac Games have released a hotfix to adjust the way the game's 'fart gas' looks - and gamers have all spotted the same detail in a note about the update.



One of Wolverine's key senses is a heightened sense of smell and this is portrayed in Marvel's Wolverine through a visual blue trail that appears when this sense is in action, such as picking up someone's scent.

However this went viral when reviews went live earlier in September as The Washington Post reporter Gene Park called this scent trail 'fart gas' because of how it appears behind characters Logan follows.

James Stevenson, director of community and marketing at Insomniac Games, confirmed the scent trail is baked into the game but "the scent trail isn't always on".

The scent trail appeared vividly but this has been addressed in a hotfix.

An accompanying note from Insomniac developers with the hotfix said: "This hotfix addresses some common crashes experienced by a small percentage of players since launch.

"Additionally, this hotfix adjusts the presentation of the scent trails and audio sense indicators, including reduced opacity to make these visuals less intense.

"Our team continues to evaluate ways to further improve senses in the game, including exploring toggleable options for a future update."

This was posted in the Gaming Subreddit - but gamers are in disbelief that an option to toggle this scent trail on and off is not already available.



One said: "I don't get it, why can’t it be a button you press? The older Wolverine game had figured this out a long time ago. I hope the 'toggle' they are exploring is a button press and not an accessibility menu item."

On that comment, another added: "F*****g Dead Space had it in 2008..."

"So hardcoded into the game they cannot turn it off easily is VERY funny," declared a third.

A fourth said: "You gotta be kidding me..."

And a fifth questioned: "I thought this game is linear single player, why is there a need for this? Like there are no need for this kind of s*** in Uncharted or God of War."

Marvel's Wolverine is out now on PS5.

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