Is Marvel's Wolverine open world or linear? Director reveals all

Marvel's Wolverine director Mike Daly has revealed if the upcoming game will have open-world sections and be a sandbox or if the level design is linear.



Marvel's Wolverine is an upcoming anti-hero action game where players take on the role of Wolverine. Three years after walking out on his team, Wolverine rejoins the mutant task force, Team X, in their darkest hour. Combat is extremely violent and gory.

Insomniac Games has developed the recent Spider-Man titles and these allow players to turn Manhattan into a playground as Spider-Man, free to roam and swing across the city's skyline at will, tackling objectives and completing side quests in pretty much any order they choose until they need to advance the main story.

However Wolverine will not follow the same path as these games.

Marvel's Wolverine's director has revealed if the game is open-world or linear / Marvel, Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios

Speaking to IGN, Daly said: "I can say we did not set out to make an open world game or a sandbox game. What we really wanted was high octane, high intrigue, linear single-player adventure and the missions reflect that in their structure."

The synopsis for the game said: "Logan thought he was finished being Wolverine but the past wasn’t finished with him yet. Driven by his fanatical belief in human superiority, Bolivar Trask is kidnapping mutants. Only Wolverine has what it takes to save them.

"In his fight for the future, Wolverine must team up with fellow mutants across the globe through locations like Canada, Japan and the Marvel island nation of Madripoor.

"With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero; however, they'll have to settle for Wolverine."

Marvel's Wolverine is scheduled to release on 15 September on PS5.



This article was first published on 4 June 2026.



Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.