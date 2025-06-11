MindsEye developers have issued a statement online acknowledging the problems players have experienced during the game's launch and will be issuing a hotfix imminently.

The statement said: "A heartfelt thank you to all our day one players. We know the launch of MindsEye hasn't been without its challenges for some of you.

"Right now, our top priority is game performance. We understand that the requirements are high and have limited the experience for many of you and for this, we sincerely apologise.

"Improving performance across all devices is our immediate focus. A patch that begins our commitment to address this is scheduled for the end of this week on PC, which will also roll out to consoles as soon as possible.

"This will be the first in a series of updates aimed at enhancing your experience, and we’ll continue to share regular information."

When the game launched, those who got stuck in with MindsEye shared different cases of bugs, glitches, stuttering and further issues online.



MindsEye is a third-person action-adventure game from Build A Rocket Boy, a studio founded by former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies, and is published by IO Interactive for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is set in an intense, superheated desert metropolis called Redrock, which is understood to be based on a futuristic version of Las Vegas. From some corners online, it's gained the title of a 'GTA clone'.

It appears review copies of MindsEye were not sent out to outlets and influencers before release on June 10; some online claimed this was a "red flag" after concerns had already been raised about the game not running how it should in previews.

And it seems those concerns were realised as a number of gamers posted screenshots and clips of gameplay on social media showing off different bugs, glitches and further performance issues.

Content creator SynthPotato reposted an image that's claimed to be from MindsEye that has been doing the rounds on X / Twitter.

Another content creator, NikTek, posted gameplay from MindsEye and said: "This game has the absolute worst stuttering issues."

NikTek posted quite a few different clips of various issues and said "MindsEye definitely needed a delay".

The content creator also posted a clip of what happened when NPCs tried to fight back.

One posted: "Creepiest bug I have ever witnessed since AC Unity."



Another said the game crashed on PS5 just 10 minutes in.

One said: "This game is so broken."

NPC issues were shown by another.

And one posted gameplay of more NPC glitches.

However some have praised parts of it and have called for patience.

One said: "Before anyone says anything about MindsEye, let's talk about how f****** good it looks."

Another agreed: "The cutscenes in MindsEye look INCREDIBLE."

And one posted: "Remember the state of Cyberpunk 2077 game when it came out? Did we bash the s*** out of it? Give MindsEye game a chance to recover. It's the studio's first project."

On Reddit, developer Build A Rocket Boy shared a statement.

It said: "We understand that the current minimum spec requirements are very high but our engineering team are working around the clock to improve performance on mainstream hardware as well as consoles by integrating the performance improvements in Unreal Engine V5.6.

"We will provide patch 3 update timing, including these improvements, within the next 24 hours. In addition to the main campaign, we would also value your thoughts on Build.Mindseye."

