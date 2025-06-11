MindsEye is a new third-person action-adventure game from Build A Rocket Boy, a studio founded by former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies.



The game is set in an intense, superheated desert metropolis called Redrock, which is understood to be based on a futuristic version of Las Vegas.

It has a linear, narrative driven story where players have access to loads of different weapons designed for different scenarios, such as fighting against soldiers and hostile robots. Although the story is linear, there is reportedly a free roam mode where players can explore the open world of Redrock.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about MindsEye.

MindsEye is a new game from Build a Rocket Boy, a studio founded for former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies / Screenshot from Build a Rocket Boy, IO Interactive

What is MindsEye about?

The game's bio on Steam said: "Robots carry out manual tasks and an algorithm connects all-seeing devices to make Redrock 'The Safest City in the World'. It's a living experiment in the existential potential of man and machine. As is the protagonist, Jacob Diaz, a former special-ops soldier haunted by fragmented memories from his MindsEye neural implant.

"You'll play as Jacob as he fights to uncover his truth in a world where AI, hi-tech experimentation and unchecked military power shape every encounter. What starts as a personal quest quickly becomes a mission that's critical to all of humanity's survival as sentient robots rise, propelled by human greed.

"Central to the game's tightly crafted narrative is the volatile relationship between the eccentric head of Silva Industries, Marco Silva and Redrock's power-hungry mayor, Shiva Vega. Where billionaire Silva wants to change the course of human evolution, Vega wants greater control of his technology and Redrock’s citizens in the process."

What's new in MindsEye?

MindsEye's unique twist on the action adventure genre is the inclusion of Build.MindsEye on PC with this feature understood to be available on consoles at some point in the future.



Here, players themselves can use the Game Creation System to design, publish and share their own content such as missions, maps and experiences in the game.

What can I play MindsEye on?

MindsEye will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



When can I play MindsEye?

MindsEye will be available on June 10 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 7pm CEST.

