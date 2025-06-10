A Splatoon spin-off announcement has shadowdropped and it's caused absolute chaos on social media, with one saying they were "screaming, crying, throwing up" at the same time.

Splatoon Raiders was announced on the Nintendo Today! app on Tuesday (June 10) and Splatoon's official social media account reposted this.



According to further posts from Splatoon, the series' first ever spin-off "will centre around a mechanic adventuring with Deep Cut to the mysterious Spirhalite Islands".

"The new protagonist for Splatoon Raiders is an expert mechanic with a mysterious background," another post said.

The game will be releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 and no release date has yet been given.

There's also going to be an update for Splatoon 3 out on June 12 with 30 new weapons kits from the Splatlands Collection, performance and visual improvements for Switch 2 players, the return of Urchin Underpass and more.

The posts have caused meltdown on social media.

Twitch's admin replied: "Casually shook on a Tuesday morning."

One said: "Shadowdropping a brand new Splatoon game announcement AND an update for Splatoon 3 on a random Tuesday. I love y'all! 😭"

Another commented: "You can't just shadowdrop a new Splatoon game like that D:"

One said: "Talk about a cool, unexpected surprise for the morning! Splatoon has become a really fun franchise, so I'm looking forward to this. Nintendo dropping games and news, left and right! 😁"

"Ooooh we’re so back 🙏" another commented.

One replied: "Screaming, crying, throwing up."

And another posted a screenshot from the trailer and said: "OH MY GOOOODDDDD LOOK AT THEMMM."

Some are very hyped for the Splatoon 3 update too. One said: "Urchin Underpass? Oh we are so close."



And another, who could barely contain their excitement, said: "I'VE WAITED FOR URCHIN UNDERPASS FOR FIVE YEARS I AM FLABBERGASTED."

