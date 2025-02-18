Monster Hunter Wilds developers share massive tip all players need to know

Developers behind the highly-anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds have shared a key tip for players ahead of the game releasing at the end of February.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest Monster Hunter title in the action role-playing game series from developer and publisher Capcom that's following up the hugely popular and successful Monster Hunter World.

Players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in dynamic and changing environments. Humans and monsters live in a world where there are harsh and unforgiving locations, as monsters fight each other for resources and other areas which are vibrant and brimming with life.

More than 100m copies in the Monster Hunter series have sold since it began 20 years ago with more than 21m copies of Monster Hunter World sold ads part of that.

Capcom has said Monster Hunter Wilds has "the most evolved action and improved immersion in any Monster Hunter to date" and some of the developers behind it have shared a key message for players ahead of its release on February 28.

Monster Hunter Wilds developers have shared a key tip for players ahead of the game releasing on February 28 / Screenshot from Capcom

A key part of these games is that players can team up online to take down monsters together, making online co-op key.

But speaking with GamesRadar, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said: "I would say that you don't need to feel like you have to jump straight online if you're new to Monster Hunter. It can take a while to get comfortable with the feeling of playing in a group of up to four people.

"Don't rush it and take advantage of the support system that we have built in with the AI characters who can join you on a solo hunt when you're playing offline."

These characters are similar to how real-life players play and give an idea of how to play, what to expect and what to look for.

Monster Hunter Wilds is out on February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



