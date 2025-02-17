Final Fantasy 9 remake gets exciting release date update

It seems there's finally some good news for Final Fantasy gamers in a time when it's fairly quiet for fans of one of the most iconic Japanese role-playing game (RPG) series of all time.

With the exception of Final Fantasy 14 being continuously updated and maintained by Square Enix, there hasn't been much new for Final Fantasy fans to get stuck into of late, or even from the publisher in general.

But according to industry insider NateTheHate, there is a positive update in terms of rumoured remakes for two popular Final Fantasy titles.

NateTheHate correctly leaked the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer would release on January 16.

NateTheHate was asked on X / Twitter if he had heard anything about the rumoured remakes of Final Fantasy 9 and Final Fantasy Tactics.

In reply, he claimed: "Both remain in active development. FFIXR (Final Fantasy 9 Remake) isn't expected to see release in 2025. Maybe we'll see it launch in 2026."

Final Fantasy 9 released to widespread critical acclaim on PS1 in 2000 and received an enhanced port with better graphics in 2016.



The other title mentioned is Final Fantasy Tactics, a spin-off from the main series that released in 1997 on PS1 and, as its name suggests, is much more of a tactical RPG.

Remakes of these titles have not been confirmed by Square Enix.

A remake of Final Fantasy 9 could release in 2026, according to a gaming insider / Screenshot from Square Enix

