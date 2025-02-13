PlayStation State of Play: Everything that was announced

PlayStation held a State of Play event on Wednesday (February 12) when there were loads of updates on games releasing on PS5 over the coming months and beyond.

Ahead of the event, PlayStation said: "The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

Trailers, reveals, release dates and more were all shared during the 40+ minute presentation.

Here's a quickfire roundup of everything that was announced.

Borderlands 4 will release on September 23 with a new gameplay trailer shared along with a Borderlands 4 themed State of Play event that's coming later in Spring.



After it was leaked, the release date of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was officially confirmed for August 28 alongside a new gameplay trailer.

Stellar Blade is getting a crossover with Goddess of Victory: Nikke and it was also revealed a PC port of the game is coming in June.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28 and Capcom shared monster Mizutsune and event quests will be included in its first major post-launch update.



Housemarque, the makers of Returnal, revealed its new game called Saros which looks to be a new game set on the planet of Carcosa.

WWE 2K25 showed off more of its multiplayer and Days Gone is getting a PS5 remaster that's out on April 25.

There was a new gameplay trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds which showed how racers can enter completely new worlds through portals.

Split Fiction, the latest co-op game from the makers of 2021 Game of the Year It Takes Two, had a new story trailer ahead of its release on March 6.



Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new entry in the series that's releasing on PS5 and PS4 on August 29.

MindsEye, which is led by former president of Rockstar North Leslie Benzes who led a number of Grand Theft Auto titles, was given a Summer release window alongside cinematic and gameplay trailers.

An 'adrenaline rush sci-fi first-person shooter' called Metal Eden was revealed and releases on May 6. A trailer showed the act of core ripping, where players can rip cores from enemies and then shoot them at others or consume them to gain more health or better melee abilities.

Sticking with sci-fi, the upcoming Hell Is Us will release on September 4.

One for both sci-fi and horror fans, Directive 8020 from Supermassive Games is out on October 2 and sees characters search for a new home with Earth dying.

And on the theme of horror, Five Nights at Freddy's is coming back with Secret of the Mimic.

There's an expansion coming for Soulslike game Lies of P called Overture which is prequel DLC that's coming out in Summer.

Tides of Annihilation was revealed and takes place in modern London in a world that has been taken over by other forces. It seems to be an action adventure game that's narrative driven.

A new gameplay trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword was shown but that game is not arriving until 2026 and Warriors: Abyss is a roguelike spinoff of Dynasty Warriors and is out now on PS5 and PS4.

There's a new Digimon RPG coming out called Digimon Story Time Stranger where players switch between both the human and digital worlds, collecting and training Digimon.

There's a new PixelJunk adventure called Dreams of Another which is out on PS5 in 2025 and there was a new gameplay and story trailer for Lost Soul Aside as well as a release date of May 30 on PS5 and PC.

The Midnight Walk is a stop-motion first-person action-adventure game that's releasing on May 8.

As part of Dave the Diver: Ichiban's Holiday DLC, Yakuza: Like a Dragon's Kasuga Ichiban is joining with loads of minigames being added too.

And if players are looking for something a bit more quirky, Darwin's Paradox allows players to control an octopus in a food factory who can climb, camouflage and shoot ink. A reveal trailer was shared for it.

