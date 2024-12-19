What is Nintendo Switch 2's mystery button?

There has been a mountain of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks recently with the majority seemingly coming from accessories companies who have been sent the final designs of the console so they can make their own products, like cases, in time for when the Switch 2 arrives.

According to these leaks, 'actual dimensions' have been revealed, four new features have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

Another accessories company may have also accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like for the Switch 2.

It's a feature on the new Joy-Cons in particular that's got a lot of interest - that feature seems to be a brand new button on the right-hand controller underneath the home button.

One specific leak revealed the button has the letter 'C' on it, which could mean camera, cast, chat or something else.

This is all speculation at this time and nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo - all we officially know is that the console will be revealed by the end of March 2025.

Leaks show the right Switch 2 Joy-Con has a brand new button / Wachiwit, iStock

Elsewhere, speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad and

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

