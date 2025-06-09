Nintendo Switch 2 unboxing: What do you get with the console?

Nintendo has sent Switch 2 review units out to media outlets for them to check out the new console and games running on it.

indy100 is very fortunate to have been sent one of these units and this is what comes in the box - read our first impressions of the console here.



The first thing that will be seen when unboxing are the two new Joy-Con controllers and main part of the console with the bigger screen. Joy-Con 2 connects magnetically instead of on rails this time around.

Below that on the next layer down is a brief user manual, a HDMI cable to connect the dock to a TV and the wrist strap accessories that connect to the Joy-Cons.

On the other side to that is a USB-C plug adapter, as well as a USB-C to USB-C cable with one end plugging into the adapter and the other into the back of the dock.

There's an updated accessory that connects the bigger Joy-Con 2 controllers and last but not least is the console dock where the Switch 2 can be connected to a 4k TV and run at 60 fps all while charging too.

Elsewhere from indy100, check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 live blog

