Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World have had a bit of a rocky run since both were revealed to the world in a livestream from Nintendo on April 2.

That Direct event was really well received, with a full reveal of the new console and a deep dive into the first brand new Mario Kart mainline title for 11 years.

But that feeling of positivity quickly dissipated when it was revealed the Switch 2 will cost $449 (£395 in the UK), Mario Kart World as a digital download will cost $80 (£75) and $90 for a physical copy with the two being bundled together costing $499 (£429).

Nintendo faced a huge backlash to these price points which was evident during two Treehouse streams that followed, with the comments section flooded with 'drop the price' on content that showed new games running on the new console.

indy100 has been very fortunate to have had hands on with the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World among other titles during day one of the Switch 2 event at ExCeL London (April 11-13).



So are the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World worth the price? This is what we think.

Are the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World worth the price they're retailing at? / Screenshot from Nintendo

Starting with Nintendo Switch 2, the Switch is already a brilliant console, perfectly illustrated by how many units it has sold, and the Switch 2 is even better in pretty much every way.

Having hands on with it and a selection of games and upgrades releasing on the console, resolution and performance are notably improved both handheld and docked, in this case bigger is better with larger screens and controls meaning the games are easier and less fiddly to play, the ability to play huge games such as Cyberpunk on the go is great (even though performance is nowhere near that of PS5 or Xbox Series X/S) and as for Donkey Kong Bananza...

The Switch 2 exclusive continually drew gasps as more moves and abilities were uncovered. Pretty much the whole world can be smashed up and the rewards for going off the beaten track and basically flattening maps are huge. This game was the true standout of the whole event for indy100 and we can't wait to play more of this.

The mouse feature is really fun and innovative to use in Drag x Drive (which is a lot more fun and will have more longevity than indy100 anticipated) and the additional minigames in Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition showing off this and the HD rumble feature are great. The mouse doesn't feel gimmicky and is fun to use as alternative controls in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as well.

In a loud environment, it wasn't possible to hear what the sound from the console was really like and there was only one game that used the camera's functionality in Jamboree, which feels like a reflection on how sparingly it will be seen in Switch 2 Editions and exclusives in that it's more about better connecting people.

Moving on to Mario Kart World and to be clear from the outset, indy100 only had the opportunity to race one Grand Prix race and an Elimination Tour race.

It was great to experience each of these though, especially as indy100's very first race in the game was a Grand Prix race against a streamer which we won. An unapologetic fist bump before a respectful handshake followed.

But indy100 was then quickly humbled in Elimination Tour, a last man standing mode, where indy100 was in first with the very first elimination line in sight before suffering Mario Kart-ness and being knocked out altogether. In 24th. Race over. Done. Brutal. But it's immediately made indy100 want to go back, try it again and do better.

Having said that, it was hard to get away from the fact this is still a Mario Kart game when thinking about the price. But indy100 knows it will sink hundreds of hours into it with friends, family and online (we've got around 260 hours on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch) so in terms of longevity, it's worth it in that aspect.



Open world is the big new addition and that will determine whether or not Mario Kart World is really worth $80 or not in terms of its features. There's a Direct event focusing on this on April 17 that will reveal more details.

In conclusion, the Nintendo Switch 2 console is absolutely worth its price point in indy100's opinion. Don't forget the Switch first retailed at $299 (£279) and the Switch 2 definitely has $150 worth of improvements.

In terms of features, the jury is still out on Mario Kart World until more is known during the Mario Kart Direct event. Especially when Donkey Kong: Bananza is $10 cheaper.

But for those that will sink a lot of hours into it, it's worth it regardless.

Elsewhere, preorders of the Switch 2 being postponed in Canada as well as the US caused meltdown on social media and a Nintendo boss gave a simple one-word answer when asked if the Switch 2 will have achievements or not.

