Nintendo Switch 2 price verdict in the US 'revealed' following Trump tariffs

The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 console will not be immediately affected despite preorders being paused in the US and Canada because of Donald Trump's tariffs, according to an analyst.

After the US president announced global tariffs (taxes charged on goods imported from other countries), with China and Vietnam where Nintendo manufactures the vast majority of its products being hit with some of the steepest rates, Nintendo pulled Switch 2 preorders in the US "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions".

China has since been hit with a whopping 104 per cent tariff, by far the highest of any country, after it retaliated and imposed its own tariffs on the US (China has raised the tariffs again on US imports to 84 per cent) and Vietnam's tariff rate is 44 per cent.

Nintendo said in a statement to MobileSyrup the preorder pause would extend to Canada "to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US".

While its release date of June 5 remains unchanged, there has been a lot of speculation this is because Nintendo is assessing whether to retail the Switch 2 at a higher price.

Consoles in the US were priced at $449 and $499 for a bundle including Mario Kart World before preorders were postponed.

Nintendo may not raise the price of the Switch 2 console in the US at launch, an analyst claims / Screenshot from Nintendo

While an analyst claims the price will not be raised at launch, he says the cost of the Switch 2 is likely to rise over the next two years or so.

Analyst David Cole, founder of games industry marketing and research firm DFC Intelligence, told Eurogamer: "We are expecting Nintendo to stick with the $450 price point.

"We believe that price point was reached with the threat of tariffs already looming."



However DFC also said the price of the console will increase by 20 per cent over the next two years and has revised its sales forecast down from 17m Switch 2 units sold in 2025 to 15m.

It has not been confirmed if the price of the Switch 2 in the US will rise from what it was originally revealed to be.

Elsewhere, The Last of Us Season 2 has a huge key change from the game it's based on and a look at everything we know so far about the rumoured The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.