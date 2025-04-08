'You f****** kidding me?': Nintendo Switch 2 preorder pull in Canada causes meltdown

Nintendo has pulled preorders of the Switch 2 console in Canada and fans on social media are absolutely furious.

After Donald Trump announced global tariffs (taxes charged on goods imported from other countries), with China and Vietnam where Nintendo manufactures the vast majority of its products being hit with some of the steepest rates, Nintendo pulled Switch 2 preorders in the US "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions".

Now the company has said in a statement to MobileSyrup this will extend to Canada, meaning the Switch 2 will not be available to preorder in the country on April 9.

The statement said: "Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US.

"Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5 is unchanged."

Nintendo has postponed preorders of the Switch 2 in Canada as well as the US / Screenshot from Nintendo

This has sent shockwaves across social media and fans vented their frustration online.

"You can probably guess how I feel about that," one posted.

A meme was posted summing up how the vast majority of fans seem to be feeling.

"Okay that's bulls***," another said. "Basically guarantees whatever inflated price the Switch 2 gets in the US based on tariffs, Canada is gonna see as well. There's no other reason to delay it in Canada. I'll be furious if this is the case."

Some blamed Donald Trump's tariffs having a ripple effect into Canada.

That sentiment was shared by others.

"Switch 2 pre orders delayed in Canada noooooooo," one posted.

However another said it gave them "more time to save up".

One said: "I will lose my s*** if this is going to affect Canadian Switch 2 prices."

And another said: "Are you f****** kidding me?"

