The Last of Us Season 2 has huge key change from the game

Reviews for Season 2 of The Last of Us have confirmed how the timeline of the TV adaptation has been changed compared to the game.

Without giving away major spoilers about the games or TV adaptation of The Last of Us in this article (because everyone hates spoilers, right?), Naughty Dog top dog Neil Druckmann confirmed there would be some changes to the Season 2 timeline.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in February, he said: "I will just say that we gave it a lot of thought and tried different things. There are some deviations of where we place things."

While it's difficult to fully explain this without getting into spoilers, the storyline of one of the main characters is brought forward a lot earlier in the TV series and stories between main characters seem to be intertwined a lot more.

The TV adaptation of The Last of Us has some key differences to the game / HBO

The Last of Us Part II focuses on one character's story and then another in the game but the TV show seems as though it will continually weave the two together more.

The game has a lot of flashbacks and time jumps and is itself quite complicated but it seems this has been adapted well for TV.

The Last of Us Season 1 stayed largely faithful to the original game's timeline with the DLC being added in chronologically.

No spoilers but for those that (somehow) don't know what happens in The Last of Us: Part II, which Season 2 is based on the first section of - buckle up.

Elsewhere, a look at everything we know so far about the potential The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake and Switch 2 preorders being postponed in Canada sent social media into meltdown.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.