Nintendo Switch 2 event attendee amazingly hits Zelda credits in seven minutes

A Japanese speedrunner amazingly reached the end credits of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at a Nintendo Switch 2 preview event in Tokyo with minutes still to spare.

At these preview events, those in attendance can choose which games they'd like to play on the new console for a limited time.

Japanese content creator Ikaboze made a point to try out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition.

The Breath of the Wild demo allows players to play five minutes of one of the opening scenes in handheld mode and then 10 minutes docked to a TV with a number of different save points available.

When docked, Ikaboze loaded one of the saves just before the final battle with Ganon. He then reached the boss and managed to slay it, all within just seven minutes, meaning he still had three minutes to spare.

This was made all the more impressive because Ikaboze uses audio cues at certain points and in the video, he said he couldn't hear audio clearly during this run because of how loud these events are.

When he finished, Ikaboze turned around to see a small crowd had gathered to watch him.

In the translated video, Ikaboze said: "The credits started rolling and everyone noticed and gave me a round of applause.

"I didn't look behind me at all but there was a ton of people there including staff members wearing black clothes, I think they were important people or high-ranking staff members.

"I was surprised at how many of them had come. A staff member took pictures of me on his phone, it was a lively atmosphere."

Ikaboze claims it's the first time someone has cleared The Breath of the Wild demo at a Switch 2 preview event.

Impressive stuff.

