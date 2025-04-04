Huge Nintendo Switch 2 feature shown off in viral Zelda video

A huge feature of the Nintendo Switch 2 was shown during an official livestream with a viral video showing how a famous Zelda game performs on it compared to the original Switch.

On April 2, Nintendo fully revealed the Switch 2 and first and third party games that will be releasing on the new console.

Nintendo is following that up with two Treehouse streams which are in-depth looks at different games being played and how they perform on the new system.

The first was on April 3 with another starting on April 4 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

During the first one, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was shown and how it compares running on the Switch 2 to the original Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the games that's been confirmed to be getting a Switch 2 Edition upgrade, meaning there is new gameplay elements along with improved graphics and performance.

And there's one aspect in particular that's caught the attention of a lot of people on social media.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Switch does have lengthy loading times in certain situations and in a comparison video clipped from the Treehouse stream by X / Twitter account Nintendeals, one specific example showed the Switch 2 was more than eight seconds quicker at loading a warp in the game compared to the Switch.

The stream also revealed a higher resolution, boosted fps (frames per second) and improved lighting on the Switch 2 over the Switch. New features in the Switch 2 Edition were also shown, such as how Zelda Notes work.

