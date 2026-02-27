Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event: What will be announced?

Follow the live blog here: Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary event LIVE: All Pokemon Day announcements, trailers and reveals



A Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event has been officially confirmed.

Pokemon Day happens every year on 27 February and usually, there is a Pokemon Presents stream where updates about everything in the world of Pokemon are shared.

There had been heavy speculation there would be one on 27 February this year to kickstart celebrations of Pokemon turning 30 and, sure enough, that has now been officially confirmed.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming Pokemon Presents.

When is Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event?

Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event takes place today (27 February) at 2pm GMT (9am ET / 6am PT).

It's understood the stream itself will last for around 25 minutes.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event?

The event will be streamed on Pokemon's official YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok channels.

What will be announced at Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event?

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, starting with games, it's highly likely there'll be something related to Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen as those have been announced to release on Nintendo Switch shortly after the conclusion of Pokemon Presents.

There are rumours Pokemon Gen 10 could release later this year so there could be a first look at that.

There could be a lot of updates about existing games too. There has already been one DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A so there might be an update on this if there are any further plans.

Pokemon Go turns 10 this year and there might be updates on this. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet might continue to get updates until the next mainline Pokemon game releases and there might be news on Pokemon Champions, the upcoming game that's reminiscent of Pokemon Stadium.

There could also be news about Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon UNITE, Pokemon Masters EX and Pokemon Friends. Pokemon Sleep could feature in some way too.



Pokepark Kanto in Japan has recently opened so there might be news about new attractions or events happening there.

And on the series side of things, there might be new looks at Pokemon Concierge, the stop-motion animation that's coming to Netflix, and Aardman's Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu.

