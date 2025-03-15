Pokemon Legends: Z-A age rating sparks wild speculation about its content

The age rating for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been spotted online and with it being the first Pokemon game to receive a different rating to its predecessors, there have been some wild fan theories and reactions about what the game's content could include.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay was shown for the very first time during the latest Pokemon Presents event on February 27.

The game is set in Lumiose City in the Kalos region which is being redeveloped in the game. One of three starter Pokemon can be chosen and these are Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile.

Real time battles were shown where players can move their Pokemon across the battlefield, dodge attacks and strategically attack themselves when an opening arrives with different moves playing out in real time. Attacks can have a longer or shorter reach and different areas of effect. This is a big move away from the traditional turn-based combat system of Pokemon games.

There are 'wild zones' in the city where wild Pokemon can be found, caught and battled. To catch them, players have to aim carefully like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They can be weakened by the player's captured Pokemon. Mega Evolution will be available for some Pokemon.

It seems as though there are parkour mechanics as players can run across rooftops and jump across from building to building. A new friend or ally called Urbain or Taunie (depending on which appearance the player chooses) will accompany the player.

On the Nintendo Switch store page, it's been given an E10+ rating from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) because of 'fantasy violence'.

And because Pokemon mainline games have consistently been rated E for everyone, this has sparked some fun and outrageous theories on social media.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been given an E10+ age rating, sparking some wild and fun theories on social media / Screenshot from The Pokemon Company

Commenting on a Reddit post, megosonic said: "Maybe the Meowth mugging scene isn't too far off of being a possibility."



RynnHamHam said: "Ohhhh boy, Game Freak is taking off the little kiddie gloves. This ain't your kindergartener's Pokemon game."

rora_borea said: "👀 I'm very interested to see what pushed it."

Excaliburn3d said: "This is big."

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will release in late 2025.

