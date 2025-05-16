Pokemon Scarlet and Violet among games getting free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades

Nintendo has confirmed a number of games will be getting free Switch 2 performance enhancements on the release day of the console, including Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

11 different games will be getting free updates for the Switch 2 on June 5, according to Nintendo's website.

These are different from Switch 2 Edition upgrades and will not cost players any more money.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which is now the second best selling Pokemon entry of all time, will be getting improved visuals and frame rate optimised for the new console.



Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are getting free Switch 2 updates / Screenshots from Nintendo

The full list of games confirmed to be getting free updates for the Switch 2 at launch is as follows, in alphabetical order:

51 Worldwide Games - GameShare support; up to four people can play 34 games.

ARMS - visuals, frame rate, HDR support



Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain - GameShare support; up to four people can play in Party Mode .



Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - visuals, HDR support, GameShare support; two people can play all of the courses .



Game Builder Garage - visuals, supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.



New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - visuals.



Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - visuals, frame rate.



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - visuals, frame rate, HDR support, GameShare compatibility; up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World and in Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.



Super Mario Odyssey - visuals, HDR support, GameShare support; two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy .



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - visuals, HDR support.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - visuals, HDR support.



