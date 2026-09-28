Pokemon Winds & Waves 'most complete version' of map 'revealed'

The "most complete version" of the 'leaked' Pokemon Winds & Waves map has been posted on social media by a renowned Nintendo leaker.

Pokemon Winds & Waves are the Gen 10 games in the iconic Pokemon franchise, bringing a new region and loads of brand new Pokemon.



The games were first revealed during a Pokemon Presents stream in February through a reveal trailer which showed off a first glimpse at what we can expect, along with details of it releasing in 2027 and it being exclusive to Switch 2.

There have been recent 'leaks' which seem to have showed Pokemon Winds & Waves' professor and champion and Centro Leaks has now posted what they describe is the "most complete version of the region map".

The speculated map appears to show that the region is based on south-east Asia and a corner of the map also seems to be inspired by real-world Australia.

Another image shared by Centro Leaks appeared to show what could be a gym on the corner of the map with 'Australia' featured.

Recent leaks have also claimed gyms will be based on grass, poison, flying, fighting, dark, normal, steel and fairy-type Pokemon. The rest of the types will be featured in the story, Elite Four and champion battles.

Then, the remaining types will be faced in the story and the Elite Four, as well as the Champion. It's unclear which of these Gyms will be located in the Australia-inspired part of the map, especially since it seems a bit further away than the rest of the islands from the center.

To be clear, the region's map and 'leaks' have not been confirmed by Nintendo, Game Freak or The Pokemon Company.

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