Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary: Everything that was announced

There was a lot of anticipation that Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary could deliver a number of special announcements about everything going on in the world of Pokemon and it did not disappoint.

A 25-minute livestream revealed everything that fans can expect as Pokemon turns 30.

There was a lot shown during the stream so if you missed anything, here's a rundown of everything that was announced during the Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary event.

Arguably saving the biggest announcement until last, a trailer revealed a first look at Pokemon Winds & Waves that's releasing in 2027. It showed the stunning world the games will be set in as well as a first look at the three new starter Pokemon: Browt, Pompon and Gecqua, the grass, fire and water types.

A new trailer for Pokemon Pokopia was shown, revealing there will be a Rotom stereo where you can play different CDs and Greedent who will teach you how to cook different meals. That releases on 5 March.

Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen are out now on Nintendo Switch / Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness is releasing on Nintendo GameCube Classics in March. Pokemon TCG Pocket will have 30 days of gifts to celebrate 30 years of Pokemon.

It was confirmed Pokemon Champions is releasing on Nintendo Switch in April and mobile later in 2026. There was another trailer for Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch with both of those games out now.

There's a Pokemon Red & Blue Game Music Collection that's out now with 45 different cartridges for 45 different tracks that can be inserted into a small Game Boy that acts as a pocket music player.

There's an update coming to Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC which will feature Mega Garchomp Z.

Pokemon TCG 30th anniversary products will release simultaneously worldwide and in Pokemon Go, some of the Pokemon from across the first 10 years of release are returning.

Elsewhere, Pokemon Cafe Remix will have a roundup of first partner Pokemon in special outfits and Pokemon Masters EX sees Red and Pikachu, Florian and Ogerpon, and Juliana and Terapagos arriving.

Pokemon Unite sees Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres join with new missions now available in Pokemon Sleep.

And PokemonXP and 2026 Pokemon World Champions take place simultaneously in San Francisco 28-30 August.

