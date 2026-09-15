007 First Light's Nintendo Switch 2 release has been delayed by IO Interactive by six months.



The new James Bond origin story released on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC in May earlier this year and was due to arrive on Switch 2 this month.

However IO Interactive confirmed in a social media post through the official 007 First Light X / Twitter account the game releasing on Nintendo hardware would be delayed to March 2027.

IO Interactive thanked fans for their "patience, understanding, and continued support".

The statement said: "We know many of you have been looking forward to experiencing Bond's reimagined origin story on Nintendo Switch 2 and we greatly appreciate your enthusiasm.

"To ensure we deliver the quality of experience players expect, we have made the decision to delay the release to March 2027, with the exact date to be communicated later.

"This additional time will go toward polishing the Nintendo Switch 2 performance of the game.

"We were thrilled by the positive feedback on 007 First Light at Gamescom and it's a great sign of the progress being made across the whole game as we head toward launch.

"The same demo will be playable at Tokyo Game Show this week, so please join us there if you would like a hands-on experience."

007 First Light is out now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC and will release on Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2027.



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