Red Dead Redemption 3: Everything we know so far

If you’re a gamer, even a very casual one, you’ll be aware there’s an awful lot of speculation about Rockstar titles at the moment.

The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 is everywhere recently, but there’s also more chat about the prospect of another huge sequel – Red Dead Redemption III.

Red Dead Redemption II was widely celebrated as one of the most beautifully realised games ever when it was released in 2018, with people still poring over the in-game world and story seven years later .

As fans will remember, the game is set in 1899 during the Wild West era and sees players take on the role of Arthur Morgan whose gang is involved in a robbery that goes badly wrong. He and the gang then have to rob, steal and fight their way across rugged America to survive.

Fans are always hungry for more from the Red Dead Redemption world, and Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser may have given the biggest clue about it yet speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast.

When asked by Fridman if it's bittersweet to see GTA 6 release now he's no longer at the studio, Houser said: "Letting go of that is a big change and is sad in a way but because each of the games are a standalone story... It would be in some ways sadder if someone carried on Red Dead because it was a cohesive two-game arc.

"That might be more sad to hear someone working on that but that will probably happen too, I don't own the IP. That was part of the deal, it's a privilege to work on stuff but you don't necessarily own it."

This comes after an analyst reportedly said they expect Rockstar Games to release Red Dead Redemption III in 2028 to capitalise on Take-Two's development cycle.

A translated article from kr.investing.com says Alec Brondolo, an analyst at Wells Fargo, predicts RDR3 will release then because it's "the peak free cash flow period in Take-Two's current development cycle".

Roger Clark, the actor of John Marston, has previously spoken about the prospect of further sequels.

Writing in a Tweet in December 2023, which fans have been consistently returning to, Clark said fans should probably expect a new game in future.

However, he did concede that it’s unlikely his character would appear as “his story has been told”.

He wrote: “I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be - I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel.”

Instead, we could see the likes of Jack Marston or Dutch Van der Linde return in a future game – or indeed the mysterious Strange Man.

Has Red Dead Redemption III been confirmed?

We don’t have an official confirmation yet, but speaking back in 2022, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed Rockstar’s franchises and said the company would keep going until people lost interest.

"If it's really, really great, it will keep going," he said.

"I don't know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist."

We’ll have to wait though, with Zelnick adding: "I've always said that annualising non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it's good. So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there's pent-up demand for that title, so it's a special event."

Fans thought they’d spotted telling information on LinkedIn, too.

As reported back in 2021, a Rockstar AI programmer edited their job profile saying he had two years of experience leading the 'RDR3' AI staff.

