Red Dead Redemption 3: Fans demand key gameplay feature gets fixed

If Rockstar Games does eventually decide to make Red Dead Redemption 3, there's one key gameplay feature fans want to see fixed.

It's currently unknown if the studio will make a third Red Dead Redemption game but Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, who left the studio in 2020, recently claimed "it will probably happen".

And if it does, fans hope the wanted system will be overhauled.

Redditor No_Issue_9916 posted a video of gameplay from Red Dead Redemption 2 in the Red Dead Redemption Subreddit and said: "The one thing I genuinely hate about this game. The awful wanted system. I haven't even caused trouble in Blackwater this save and the cop managed to tell the town who I was via Bluetooth before he died. Bro like WHAT HOW."

And this has resonated with others in the comments.

If Red Dead Redemption 3 does happen, fans want to see the wanted system overhauled / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

One Reddit user said: "Completely agreed. Also when you hide and no-one finds you but you're still inside the 'red area' that's it, you're f****d. The wanted system in this game kinda sucks. Same goes for wearing a mask. It basically changes nothing, they'll still recognise you unless you immediately flee the area."

User RamblinTexan1907 said: "Speaking of this, I also hate how whenever you rob a store someone ALWAYS walks in soon after. It's not a random event either, it's f*****g triggered to happen after a minute or two. Rob a store and then start pulling stuff the shelves and some random dude will walk in on you robbing the place. Every single time."

25vol96 said: "I couldn't think of anything more annoying than what you said. I thought the crime system was f*****g stupid when the game came out and it never got better. Disguises flat out don't work most of the time and the whole thing feels half a***d."

Others have commented with their gripes too.

J_Cain78 said: "I hate when the game auto-equips weapons I didn't want or haven't used in a while. I even put most guns in the locker to avoid this but it will give me a rifle when I don't want anything. Such as in a stealth mission I don't want a big rifle on my shoulder."

FunkeyFeraligatr said: "The only thing I genuinely hate is when I press the wrong trigger and instead of saying 'hello' I stab somebody brutally in the neck in a crowd of people."

HotelDisastrous288 said: "I hate how long it takes to skin game. RDR was great, you could skin a deer in 0.3 seconds."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.