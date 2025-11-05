Is Red Dead Redemption 3 happening? Rockstar co-founder gives biggest clue yet

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has given the biggest clue yet about a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 game.

Red Dead Redemption follows Jack Marston as the main protagonist and is set in 1911 whereas Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel that centres on Arthur Morgan in 1899.



There has been a lot of speculation about Red Dead Redemption 3 and Dan Houser has given the biggest clue about it yet speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast.

Houser and Rockstar officially parted ways in 2020. He was also a lead writer at the studio for more than 20 years.

And he's said that Red Dead Redemption 3 will "probably happen" - but not that it necessarily should.

When asked by Fridman if it's bittersweet to see GTA 6 release, Houser said: "Letting go of that is a big change and is sad in a way but because each of the games are a standalone story... It would be in some ways sadder if someone carried on Red Dead because it was a cohesive two-game arc.

"That might be more sad to hear someone working on that but that will probably happen too, I don't own the IP. That was part of the deal, it's a privilege to work on stuff but you don't necessarily own it."

To be clear, Red Dead Redemption 3 has not been confirmed to be in the works by Rockstar Games.

