Red Dead Redemption 3 'setting' has gamers saying the same thing

Speculation about a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 is never far away and the latest is about the game's setting, with gamers saying the same thing on a popular social media post.

Red Dead Redemption follows Jack Marston as the main protagonist and is set in 1911 whereas Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel that centres on Arthur Morgan in 1899.



There's a post in the RED DEAD REDEMPTION WORLD Facebook group about a potential RDR3 that's got a lot of people talking.

It said: "If RDR3 is another prequel I'd cry. Let's have Jack Marston in both World Wars."

And gamers have been pretty unanimous in their reactions to this.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a prequel to the first game - and fans are unanimous in their thoughts on the potential third / Rockstar Games

One user said: "RDR3 is definitely going to be a prequel. I'm hoping it will be like GTA 5 and we get to play as Dutch, Hosea and a young Arthur."

A second added: "Just go play one one of the 10 million WW1 or WW2 games that exist. The next Red Dead game is a tough one. A prequel with young Arthur and John getting recruited and forming the gang is the easy route and basically the only logical choice. 1914+ takes the entire vibe of the wild west out of the franchise."

"Can't go too far in time or else it stops being a western," a third agreed.

A fourth said: "Jack Marston survived until 1998. Basically 110-years-old. He probably didn't see much action except for writing novels and starting a family."

And a fifth questioned: "Why do y'all say this? The whole point of the Red Dead series is outlaws trying to outrun civilisation as they get near the end of the Wild West. Jack in the World Wars wouldn't be Red Dead... This is stupid."

Red Dead Redemption 3 has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.