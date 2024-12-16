Who will be the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 3?

It might seem way too early to even think about the prospect of another Red Dead Redemption game, given Rockstar Games has its hands pretty full with something else right now you may have heard of in GTA 6.

But fans of the critically acclaimed popular open-world Western series are already debating who could be the protagonist of a potential Red Dead Redemption III.

John Marston is the main character in Red Dead Redemption with the lead role being followed up by Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption II.

WARNING: The rest of the article contains spoilers for Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption II



And Redditor Aguerrero_ shared their thoughts in the Red Dead Redemption Subreddit as to who the next protagonist should be.

The user said: "What do you think about Jack as a protagonist? Im replaying RDR1 and my goal was speedrun the main story to play all side misions as Jack, so I could learn more of him as an adult gunslinger. He makes so much more sense after playing RDR2 but I still want to know more."

For context, Arthur tragically dies at the end of Red Dead Redemption II so he could not be continued unless the game is a prequel.

John Marston similarly dies at the end of Red Dead Redemption but his son Jack is playable after this.

Fans seem divided on who should be the protagonist of any potential sequel.

Fans have been debating who should play the main character is there is a Red Dead Redemption III / Rockstar Games

Competitive-Yak-3844 said: "Playing as Jack is just a sad memory of what used to be. When playing as Arthur after a long day, I go back to camp, greet a few people and go to bed. Then I wake up, drink some coffee, antagonise Micah and head out. As John, I come back to beecher's, do house stuff and call it a night. It may not seem like a big part of your gameplay (after all, they are just NPCs) but as soon as you play as Jack, YOU HAVE NO ONE TO GO BACK TO."

_G1N63R_ said: "He was great in the epilogue but if the RDR story is to continue, it shouldn't follow Jack."

Designer-Maximum6056 said: "I think that everyone parroting the 'RDR3 shouldn't follow Jack' echo chamber is kinda dumb. His story was left completely open ended, if the story has a sequel it should follow him as he's young angry and has a lot of potential."

DoomKune said: "I think he works a lot better as an epilogue free roam character than John in RDR2 did."

NagWorker said: "There's very little we can tell about him since the only actual canon mission he has is to kill Ross. I'm a Jack Marston fan unlike many folks who dislike him for silly things but he definitely needed a small epilogue of his own, just like John."

In December 2023, Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark said fans should probably expect a new game in future and this has been brought up again recently.

Speaking about the possibility of a third Red Dead Redemption game in 2022, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zeknick said: "If it's really, really great, it will keep going."

As reported back in 2021, a Rockstar AI programmer edited his job profile saying he had two years of experience leading the "RDR3" AI staff.

