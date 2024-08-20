Is Red Dead Redemption 2 finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Speculation has gone into overdrive on social media that Rockstar Games' all-time classic Red Dead Redemption 2 is making its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The 2018 release came out on PS4 and Xbox One, and later on PC, and is playable on the current generation of consoles through backwards compatibility.

But the game does not run natively at 4k and while the game can be played at 4k and 40fps on PC, this is only through a mod and it takes a pretty powerful PC to be able to handle it.

A number of fans of the game would love to see it boosted to 4k resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and a 'trailer' that's doing the rounds on social media has fuelled speculation Rockstar is set to announce it soon.

The 'trailer' shows gameplay from Red Dead Redemption 2 and it ends with text on screen that says: "PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, March 2025."

The full 'trailer' was posted on Reddit at first; it has since been deleted but not before it was reposted on X / Twitter.

A screenshot of the deleted post was shared too.

It said: "A trailer for RDR2 on 'new' gen I was shown when I worked at Rockstar for a short time. However I think it's been abandoned as to not interfere with GTA 6's marketing, unless they delay that and give fans more RDR content as a holdover.



"I have the full trailer on my drive.

"It focuses more on Arthur and the story instead of any new graphical features. Pretty much to get old fans all nostalgic and to double dip.

"So don't get too excited. It's pretty much the PC version on console."

But is it actually real?

One fan is convinced that the trailer is "fake".

Another agreed it's a "fake".

There is "hope" that it is true but it's more hope than expectation.

One prominent Rockstar and GTA posted said: "Give the guy who faked this a job at Rockstar Games, the fan-made trailer rocks!"

Another agreed it's "not real but very well made".

One said they are "genuinely surprised that people are actually being fooled by this trailer".

Another said "it better be real".

One did speculate that Rockstar might have something up its sleeve for Gamescom.

And another said they are "putting all [their] energy into this".

So the general consensus online is that it is a fan-made trailer that's been very well produced but that's not stopped the RDR2 and Rockstar community hoping there might be some truth to it all.

This is all speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.