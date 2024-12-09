GTA 6 map is 'twice the size' of GTA 5 as YouTuber pieces together details from leaks

GTA 6 fans are waiting patiently for more updates ahead of a second trailer and eventual release of the game – but some are being more proactive than others when it comes to uncovering new details about the highly-anticipated release.

A YouTuber has claimed that the GTA 6 map is nearly 'twice the size' of GTA 5, after piecing together information from the numerous leaks and scrutinising the trailer in great detail.

The map for the upcoming game is known as ‘Leonida’, and the new clip compares it to the map for GTA 5’s Los Santos.

The clip comes from YouTuber DarkSpace, and while the clip doesn’t claim to have the same quality of graphics that we’ll eventually get, it does attempt to block out the map using all the info fans have seen to date.

Of course, nothing has been made official yet by Rockstar, so as ever with fan speculation and leaked information, we have to take things with a pinch of salt.

However, the clip does look at real range units from the leaks, and presents a fun look at the potential map by comparing the view of a helicopter flight to one from GTA 5.

The sheer scale of it is impressive in itself – but perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by the potential size after Reddit users recently speculated that there was information hidden in leaks from GTA 6 two years ago which people missed at the time.

Back then, there were more than 90 videos leaked online. According to according to Reddit user Denso95, expected file size of the upcoming game hints that it's much bigger than anything that came before it.

"The file size of the dev build was possibly around 80 GB big," the user wrote on r/GTA6.

"My very personal guess is, we can expect just under 200 GB as the final file size because dev builds often only have specific features active which are currently needed."

One thing is for sure, there’ll be an enormous map for gamers to explore and plenty to discover when the game does eventually arrive – and it’s not surprising that there’s more speculation about GTA 6, the biggest game of all time, as the wait goes on for its release.

