Red Dead Redemption 3: Everything we know so far

If you’re a gamer, even a very casual one, you’ll be aware there’s an awful lot of speculation about Rockstar titles at the moment.

The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 is everywhere recently, but there’s also more chat about the prospect of another huge sequel – Red Dead Redemption III.

Red Dead Redemption II was widely celebrated as one of the most beautifully realised games ever when it was released in 2018, with people still poring over the in-game world and story six years later .

As fans will remember, the game is set in 1899 during the Wild West era and sees players take on the role of Arthur Morgan whose gang is involved in a robbery that goes badly wrong. He and the gang then have to rob, steal and fight their way across rugged America to survive.

Rockstar

Fans are always hungry for more from the Red Dead Redemption world, and Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston in the Red Dead Redemption series, teased on a recent stream there could be news on the franchise imminently.

In a clip that was posted to Reddit, he said: "I've got such exciting news, I can't share it with you right now and it's absolutely killing me."

"I cannot wait for you to know what's going on and that's all I can say.

"I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game [Wiethoff was playing Red Dead Redemption], I cannot think of anything else other than what I want to tell you so bad."

A next gen update for Red Dead Redemption II has been heavily speculated more than Red Dead Redemption III of late though.

Roger Clark and Roshir Dalal, the actors for Arthur Morgan and Charles, have also seemingly teased they know something that could be imminent too.

Clark has previously spoken about the prospect of further sequels.

Writing in a Tweet in December 2023, which fans have been consistently returning to, Clark said fans should probably expect a new game in future.

However, he did concede that it’s unlikely his character would appear as “his story has been told”.

He wrote: “I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be - I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel.”

Instead, we could see the likes of Jack Marston or Dutch Van der Linde return in a future game – or indeed the mysterious Strange Man.

With GTA 6 the biggest priority for Rockstar at the moment, it’s unlikely we’ll see a sequel released any time soon though.

Has Red Dead Redemption III been confirmed?

We don’t have an official confirmation yet, but back in October 2023, it was hinted that gamers will get a sequel as long as gamers don’t get bored of it.

Strauss Zelnick is managing director of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive. Speaking back in 2022, Zelnick discussed Rockstar’s franchises and said that the company would keep going until people lost interest.

"If it's really, really great, it will keep going," the CEO said.

"I don't know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist."

We’ll have to wait though, with Zelnick adding: "I've always said that annualising non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it's good. So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there's pent-up demand for that title, so it's a special event."

Fans thought they’d spotted telling information on LinkedIn, too.

As reported back in 2021, a Rockstar AI programmer edited their job profile saying he had two years of experience leading the 'RDR3' AI staff.

Elsewhere from indy100, check out our dedicated GTA 6 live blog and who will be the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption III?

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings