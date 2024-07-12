What to expect from Rockstar's latest GTA Online update

Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online with a number of new additions and tweaks to its "big" summer update Bottom Dollar Bounties.

That "action-packed" update, expected to be one of the last major ones before the release of GTA 6 in Autumn 2025, was released at the end of June.

Players take on the role of a bounty hunter and "run down all manner of reprobate scum and claim bounties".

They help to run Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement and loads of content, such as new vehicles and in-game events, was added.

And more has been added to that according to an update posted on Rockstar's Newswire on July 11.

GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties Coming June 25 www.youtube.com

There are two new enforcement vehicles available - these are Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor, a refitted 80s muscle car, and Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser, "a cornerstone of the LSPD's fleet".

To unlock these, the mission Slush Fund must be completed as part of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid as leader to unlock them for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Malicious Mischief and Civil Disturbance need to be completed for Vincent as part of Dispatch Work to unlock their respective trade prices.

Dispatch Work can be launched when behind the wheel of an enforcement vehicle.

Rockstar said: "On top of extracurricular vigilante work, you can earn extra GTA$ and RP chasing adrenaline highs all week with bonuses on Special Vehicle and Stunt Races, RC Time Trials, Junk Energy Skydives and more."

There are more discounts on certain vehicles too.

These updates are all live and accessible in GTA Online.

