New Skate release date from EA sends fans into meltdown on social media

Electronic Arts has revealed new release details for its cult classic Skate series and fans on social media have been sent into meltdown.

Skate is a skateboarding video game series in which players perform tricks using a 'flick-it' control system, in which both analog sticks on a controller are moved quickly to execute moves on consoles.



The first instalment released in 2007 on Xbox 360 and PS3 with Skate It releasing a year later on the Wii, DS and iOS.

Skate 2 and 3 released on consoles in 2009 and 2010 respectively but the series then went on hiatus and seemed to have stopped completely when studio EA Black Box, which was developing the games, was shut down in 2013.



Many gamers believe entries in the Skate series are some of the best skateboarding games ever made.

In 2020, EA announced there would be a fourth instalment of Skate and established a new studio called Full Circle to lead its development.

The new Skate is reported to be a free-to-play title and will be set in a brand new city known as San Vansterdam.

The SkateX / Twitter channel has been posting regular updates and now it has finally revealed the game will launch in Early Access in 2025 with further details to be announced.

And after 14 years of waiting, fans have gone into meltdown on social media.

One simply said: "TAKE MY MONEY."

Another rejoiced that GTA 6 and Skate are scheduled to release in the same year.

One said they "can't wait to play it".

Another exclaimed: "We are so back."

One said: "LET'S GO!!!"

"This is going to be so sick," another commented.

"YAY," said one.

Another hopes it will be "early 2025".

One is looking forward to the prospect of a "a game to relax and play".

And another hopes the "wait is worth it".

It comes just days after Tony Hawk teased "insanely exciting" plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pro Skater.

Are we about to enter a new golden era of skateboarding games? Let's see...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.